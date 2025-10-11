The Powerball jackpot has hit $17 million after no one won the prize last week. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Powerball Jackpot prize pool has hit $17 million after it went unstruck last week – and it could be yours tonight.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 37, 7, 11, 40, 24 and 39. The bonus ball is 4 and the Powerball is 7.

There is a total of $19.5 million up for grabs, with first division being $1 million and Strike Four reaching $1.5 million.

Strike Four is a must be won draw, so if no single ticket wins first division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division winner.

To win the Powerball jackpot, all six winning numbers and the Powerball number have to be correct.