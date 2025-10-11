Advertisement
Lotto draw: Saturday’s jackpot hits $17 million - are you a winner?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Powerball jackpot has hit $17 million after no one won the prize last week. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Powerball Jackpot prize pool has hit $17 million after it went unstruck last week – and it could be yours tonight.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 37, 7, 11, 40, 24 and 39. The bonus ball is 4 and the Powerball is 7.

There is a total of $19.5 million

