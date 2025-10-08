Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Powerball Jackpot prize pool has ratcheted up to $15 million after it went unstruck last week – and it could be yours tonight.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 5, 11, 17, 32, 30 and 34. The bonus ball is 15 and the Powerball is 3.

To win the Powerball jackpot, all six winning numbers and the Powerball number have to be correct.

How to claim your prize

MyLotto prizes over $1000 can be claimed after filling out an online prize form, while anything under $1000 will be automatically deposited.