Lotto draw: Check the lucky numbers for Wednesday’s $15m Powerball

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Powerball Jackpot prize pool has ratcheted up to $15 million after it went unstruck last week – and it could be yours tonight.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 5, 11, 17, 32, 30 and 34. The bonus ball is 15 and the Powerball is 3.

To win the Powerball jackpot,

