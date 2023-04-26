Fifteen players will be ending the month on a high after cracking Lotto second division. Photo / NZME

Punters from Bay of Plenty and Waikato have made up a large chunk of lucky Lotto second division winners.

Fifteen players will be ending the month on a high after each winning $19,096 in last night’s live draw.

Two winning tickets were bought in Whakatāne while one was snapped up in Tauranga.

Another winner was bought in Tokoroa with four others sold in the wider Waikato.

Meanwhile, a player from Invercargill won $17.25 million with powerball first division last night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto, should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Ashley Ave Superette - Auckland

New World Papakura - Auckland

MyLotto (x3) - Auckland

Te Kōwhai Foodcentre - Hamilton

MyLotto - Hamilton

MyLotto - Waikato

MyLotto - Tauranga

New World Whakatāne -Whakatāne

MyLotto - Whakatāne

Countdown Tokoroa - Tokoroa

Paper Plus Te Kūiti - Te Kūiti

MyLotto - Wellington

Pak’nSave Richmond - Nelson



