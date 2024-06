The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

One lucky Auckland Lotto punter is $1 million richer after striking Wednesday night’s Lotto First Division draw.

Powerball was not struck and would roll over to Saturday night, where the jackpot would be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and would be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Tonight’s numbers were 12, 16, 32, 34, 36 and 39. The bonus ball was 3 and the Powerball was 1.