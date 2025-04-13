In the South Island, one ticket was sold to a Tasman player, one from Greymouth, two from Christchurch, one from Ashburton, one from Otago and one from Invercargill.

Thirty-two players each picked up nearly $10,000 each after winning Lotto's Second Division draw.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,875 each.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Palmerston North and Pak’nSave in Invercargill.

Meanwhile, one Kiwi is $1 million richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw.

The impressive $12m Powerball was not struck and will now roll over to a whopping $15m next Wednesday.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.