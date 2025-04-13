Advertisement
Lotto: 32 players win almost $10,000 each in Second Division draw – where the tickets were sold

NZ Herald
Thirty-two Lotto players have bagged $9,527 each in last night’s Second Division draw.

Two of the players also won Powerball Second Division, meaning they will be taking home nearly $20,000 each.

Twelve tickets were sold to Auckland players, two from Waikato, five from the Bay of Plenty, one from Taranaki, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from Manawatū, one from Kāpiti Coast and two from Wellington.

In the South Island, one ticket was sold to a Tasman player, one from Greymouth, two from Christchurch, one from Ashburton, one from Otago and one from Invercargill.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,875 each.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Palmerston North and Pak’nSave in Invercargill.

Meanwhile, one Kiwi is $1 million richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw.

The impressive $12m Powerball was not struck and will now roll over to a whopping $15m next Wednesday.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

