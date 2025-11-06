Lotto: 27 players win $18k each in Second Division draw – where were tickets sold?

Twenty-seven players picked up $18,569 each in Wednesday night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

The winning numbers were 25, 3, 9, 4, 29, 40 and the bonus ball was 20. The Powerball number was 3.

One winning ticket was sold to a player from the Far North region, seven to players from Auckland, two to players from Waikato, three to players from Hawke’s Bay, one to a player from New Plymouth, one to a player from Manawatū and two to players from Wellington.

In the South Island, one ticket was sold to a player from the West Coast region, five to players from Canterbury and four from Otago.