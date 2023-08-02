Lotto Powerball jackpots to $26 million

Do you have the magic $23 million ticket? Photo / File

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted tonight to $26 million.

A lucky Auckland player scooped $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Glenfield in Auckland.

A $23m Powerball prize was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $26m and Lotto First Division will be $1m.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Whitcoulls Glenfield should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Tonight’s numbers are: 27, 23, 28, 32, 6, 25. The Bonus Ball is 17, and the Power Ball is 9.

The jackpot has not been struck since the third-largest win in New Zealand history by a Christchurch couple earlier this year.

The $33.5m ticket was kept hidden in the sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and needed time to process it before coming forward.

The woman said she had been busy doing chores on the night of the draw and so it wasn’t until quite late that she decided to check her ticket.

“I couldn’t breathe at first – I was almost hyperventilating.”

The woman said her husband had already gone to bed and she had to wake him up to confirm the prize.

“I’d keep things cool during the day but then come home and cry – tears of happiness, of course, but it was also a lot to take in,” the woman said.

The couple said they had kept their yellow ticket hidden in a sock drawer.

It was “nerve-wracking” to know they had over $33m sitting there, they said.

Earlier this year a lucky player won $15.5m in a “must-be-won” draw, from which half the value of ticket sales will go to people living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The winning ticket was purchased by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.