Eighteen players won Saturday night’s Second Division Lotto draw, scooping $18,723 each.
A total of $19.5 million was up for grabs, with First Division being $1m and Strike Four reaching $1.5m.
The winning numbers were 37, 7, 11, 40, 24 and 39. The bonus ball was four and the Powerballwas 7.
One winning ticket was sold to a player from Northland, three players from Auckland, one from Bay of Plenty, one from East Coast, one from New Plymouth, three from Manawatū, one from Masterton, one from Wairarapa, and one from Wellington.