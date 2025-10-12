Advertisement
Updated

Lotto: 18 players pick up nearly $19,000 in Second Division draw – where were tickets sold?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Eighteen players won Saturday night’s Second Division Lotto draw, scooping $18,723 each.

A total of $19.5 million was up for grabs, with First Division being $1m and Strike Four reaching $1.5m.

The winning numbers were 37, 7, 11, 40, 24 and 39. The bonus ball was four and the Powerball

