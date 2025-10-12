In the South Island, one winning ticket was sold to a player from the West Coast, three from Canterbury and one from Otago.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,369.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Timaru and on MyLotto to players from Manawatū and Wellington.

Eighteen players each picked up $18,723 in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

A $17m Powerball jackpot prize went unstruck last night and will roll over to $20m for Wednesday’s draw.

Tickets bought from Levin Mall Lotto and on MyLotto by a player from Auckland have won two Strike Four players $750,000 each in the draw.

Four players share Division One’s $1m prize, each winning $250,000 with tickets bought from New World Centre City in Dunedin and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners must complete an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

