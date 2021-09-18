Lotto: $12m Powerball up for grabs, $1 million won in first division on Wednesday

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis will be holding their breath ahead of tonight's Lotto draw as a $12 million jackpot could be theirs.

Powerball wasn't struck on Wednesday, meaning the top prize is up for grabs tonight.

It comes after two Aucklanders took home $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player won $300,000 with Strike Four - their ticket sold at the Whanganui Pak'n Save.

All Lotto counters in Auckland remain closed while in alert level 4. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

Lotto counters outside the Auckland region are open in alert level 2 and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

Live draws are unable to continue while Auckland is in lockdown, so computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

For more information, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.