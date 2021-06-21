Lorde to play Hawke's Bay show at Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North

Lorde is coming for a 1800 person show at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

Lorde is coming to Hawke's Bay for the first time, to play a show at Black Barn Vineyards.

The Kiwi superstar will play New Zealand and Australian stages next year for the first time in five years, and the boutique Havelock North venue's addition to the schedule is set to be a major filip for the region.

It's one of nine shows around smaller and traditional venues and will be presented by Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment.

The Black Barn show is a near certain sell-out given Lorde's pop royalty status, and the venue's 1800-person capacity.

Black Barn manager Francis de Jager said over the last 20 years the Amphitheatre has had "the enviable reputation as one of the best outdoor venues in New Zealand".

"It's renowned for its acoustics, sight-lines and atmosphere. It's a truly memorable location.

"The experience we offer artists, the relationships we've fostered with event promoters, it all helps to attract artists of international calibre such as Lorde."

It is Lorde's first New Zealand tour since the sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017.

Lorde will also play at Upper Moutere, Days Bay, New Plymouth, Western Springs in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Her third album, penned with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, is set to be released later this year.

New summery single Solar Power was released earlier this month and on Monday she released a 21-second clip, which fuelled speculation of another song release.

Destined for big things since being signed as a teenager, at 16 she released her first album Pure Heroine in 2013 which catapulted her onto the worldwide stage and won her two Grammy Awards.

In 2017 her second album, Melodrama, followed, gaining critical acclaim, award nominations and multi-platinum status.