Paris Howe Strewe appeared for sentencing at the Auckland District Court after he was convicted of child sex offences. Composite Photo / Dean Purcell
Paris Howe Strewe, 48, was sentenced to 43 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Howe Strewe, who played Théodred in The Two Towers, was found guilty of multiple charges.
The young victim, diagnosed with PTSD and depression, described her ongoing trauma and fear in a statement.
Warning: This story discusses details of sexual abuse.
A girl has been diagnosed with PTSD and depression after she was sexually assaulted by an Auckland man who played a Rohan prince in The Lord of the Rings.
Paris Howe Strewe, 48, of Titirangi, was this week sentenced to 43 months imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexual violation and three representative charges of indecently assaulting a child aged under 12.
Howe Strewe appeared in the trilogy’s second film, The Two Towers, in which he played Théodred, prince of Rohan.
The girl, who was 10 at the time, wrote in her victim impact statement she has panic attacks and will “scream and cry” most nights because of the abuse.
“I have been called a liar, a b**** and I’ve been told everything that happened to me wasn’t true,” she said in the statement, which was read in court by her father.
A summary of facts obtained by the Herald said on May 1, 2021, the girl was attending a friend’s birthday party in Laingholm and was playing with other children at the rear of the property near a fire pit.