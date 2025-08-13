Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Long-standing Napier drug dealer Kevan Salisbury admits offering to sell meth and party drug fantasy

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kevan Darryl Salisbury admitted offering to sell methamphetamine on 19 occasions, as well as the drug fantasy in liquid form. Photo / NZME

Kevan Darryl Salisbury admitted offering to sell methamphetamine on 19 occasions, as well as the drug fantasy in liquid form. Photo / NZME

A man with a long drug dealing history is awaiting another sentence after offering to sell methamphetamine and the dangerous party drug fantasy by the litre.

Kevan Darryl Salisbury has pleaded guilty in the Napier District Court to nine charges, including supplying and offering to supply meth, supplying and offering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save