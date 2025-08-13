Kevan Darryl Salisbury admitted offering to sell methamphetamine on 19 occasions, as well as the drug fantasy in liquid form. Photo / NZME
A man with a long drug dealing history is awaiting another sentence after offering to sell methamphetamine and the dangerous party drug fantasy by the litre.
Kevan Darryl Salisbury has pleaded guilty in the Napier District Court to nine charges, including supplying and offering to supply meth, supplying and offeringto supply fantasy, and possession of a home-made taser.
In the lounge, police found methamphetamine utensils, more cannabis, and a slug gun near the front door.
The total amount of cannabis taken from the property was 109.5g.
Salisbury refused to provide the pin for his cellphone.
On Friday, he admitted supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply meth, possessing meth, supplying fantasy, offering to supply fantasy, possessing cannabis, possessing a restricted weapon, possessing drug utensils and failing to comply with a search.
