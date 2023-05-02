Logging truck rips veranda off Carterton craft store after early morning incident

The damage to the front section of the Carterton Craft Market. Photo / Desley Rekke

A Carterton craft store has been forced to close after a logging truck tore the front veranda off the building early this morning.

Desley Rekke, the manager of Caterton Craft Market, told the Herald the logging truck had parked up outside the building on State Highway 2 to get some breakfast, and when the driver went to leave, the top of the truck clipped the building, tearing the entire awning off the front of the shop.

“Just wrong place, wrong time, wrong angle,” she said.

The road has been closed for several hours as engineers assess the building.

UPDATE 8:45AM

SH2 remains CLOSED in Carterton, between Broadway and Pembroke St.

The road closure is expected to be in place for several hours whilst engineers' assessments are undertaken.

Please continue to follow detour routes and allow some extra time for your travels. ^CS https://t.co/Zqoc8aD67c pic.twitter.com/UQx9zLeofv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 2, 2023

Rekke said no one was hurt in the incident - although both the driver and the tenant who occupies the flat above the shop are “very shaken” by the accident.

“I’ve spoken to the driver and, made sure he was okay, like I say, a little shaken up and certainly in shock but not injured, you know, physically, which is good and, and to what I could see, probably not much damage to his truck either.”

As for the business, she said they have to “hurry up and wait” to see whether they can operate safely again. Rekke is awaiting reports from structural engineers, but said they had been given clearance to go in and collect some items this morning.

“We stay closed until further notice until such time as we can open the front door and try again.”

She said the Covid lockdown had taught the business how to think outside the box on trade, and was optimistic the shop would be okay.

“So if people went on to our Facebook page, we can trade like we used to do during Covid lockdown. If Covid lockdown taught us anything, it taught us how to think outside the square as far as trading.”

She was extremely grateful for the support of the community and said she had been inundated with people coming up and consoling her all morning.

“Locals are coming up and the business community have already reached out as well - we’ve already had an offer of another premises if we needed to keep going and things like that.”



