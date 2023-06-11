Logan Park High School will close on Monday and Tuesday. Photo / RNZ

A Dunedin principal from Logan Park High School died suddenly yesterday.

The school shared the news of co-principal Kristan Mouat’s unexpected death with the local community after her family informed the school.

The Board of Trustees at Logan Park High School said they are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss and shared their condolences in a post on Facebook.

“We remember her as a warm, vibrant, nurturing, invaluable educator, and an inclusive leader.”

The Board of Trustees have closed the school on Monday and Tuesday for the community “to deal with this devastating news.”

“More information will be sent via email to whanau as we work through this difficult time.”

Comments from past and present students, staff and kura pay tribute to Mouat.

Jayden Trinh Jesudhass said “Ms Mouat was a leader and teacher like no other - one of the teachers that constantly inspired and pushed me.”

Tessa Day said that “She was my English teacher around 25 years ago and she made the biggest difference in my challenging life.”

“She knew exactly who I was when I walked in the door. I’ve always referred to her as a likeness to Miss Honey from Matilda,” said Day.

Mouat will be a huge loss to Logan Park and the teaching community.

Mouat became the co-principal of the school in 2017, alongside Peter Hills, after working in the school’s senior management team.

Kristan Mouat died peacefully at home.















