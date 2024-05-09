The 6km of flexible median barrier is being installed on SH3 between Whanganui and Bulls. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The 6km of flexible median barrier is being installed on SH3 between Whanganui and Bulls. Photo/ Bevan Conley

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has announced the locations of the flexible median barriers being installed on State Highway 3 between Whanganui and Bulls.

The installation of the 6km of flexible median barriers will begin this month.

Last year NZTA revealed plans to place median barriers along the stretch of highway as part of the Road to Zero safety strategy.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 159 crashes on SH3 between Whanganui and Bulls, which resulted in seven deaths and 19 people being seriously injured.

The agency had worked with residents and users of the stretch of highway, including hosting community drop-in sessions, to identify the locations for the initial stretches of flexible median barriers, NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said.

Contractors have begun work to widen a section of the state highway to make room for the installation of the barrier.

The flexible median barrier was an effective way to make the state highway network safer and minimise the impacts of crashes, Partridge said.

“We know the construction process will be disruptive and we thank people for their patience. We also know these median barriers and other changes will have immediate safety benefits, while also maintaining efficient travel between Whanganui and Bulls,” he said.

The locations of the four stretches of flexible median barrier, totalling 2.9km in length, are south of Dalvey Rd (0.7km), Duddings Lake to Union Line (1.2km), Pukepapa Rd to Brightwell Rd (0.6km) and Brightwell Rd to Tennents Rd (0.3km).

The locations for three more stretches of flexible median barrier will be finalised soon.