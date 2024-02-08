Flexible median barriers will be installed along 5-6km of State Highway 3 between Whanganui and Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

The installation of up to 6km of flexible median barrier on State Highway 3 between Whanganui and Bulls begins next month.

Last year NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi revealed plans to place median barriers along the stretch of highway as part of the Road to Zero safety strategy.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 159 crashes on SH3 between Whanganui and Bulls, which resulted in seven people dying and 19 being seriously injured.

The agency’s regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said median barriers virtually eliminated head-on crashes and reduced deaths and serious injuries from run-off-road crashes by about 40-50 per cent.

“The flexible barriers will deliver immediate safety benefits while maintaining efficient travel between Whanganui and Bulls,” he said.

“The exact lengths of these stretches of median barrier are to be confirmed but they will be installed at locations where the road is already wide enough to support the barrier.”

In September, Horizons’ regional council transport manager Mark Read welcomed the plan.

“Horizons welcomes any plans or infrastructure that aims to improve road safety and reduce fatalities or injuries to road users,” he said at the time.

These stretches will mark the start of a wider programme of safety improvements, including installing median barrier and turnaround facilities along much of the road.

“We are currently developing the plan for improvements along the rest of the route and will engage with residents and businesses and the wider community, as these plans develop,” Partridge said.

The agency is hosting two community drop-in sessions on the project at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre Pioneer Room on February 20 between 4pm and 7pm. The other will be at the Bulls Town Hall on February 22 from 4pm to 7pm.