Staff and shoppers at New World Nelson on Gloucester St on Thursday, October 15 between 5.15am and 6.30pm may also have been exposed to the virus.

Health NZ has also named Bluebridge Ferries on Friday, October 3 between 2pm and 5.30pm as a location.

RNZ has asked for clarification on whether this relates to a ferry sailing or the terminal in Picton.

Victus Cafe co-owner Nick Shryvers said as soon as they were informed by public health officials about the measles case, they had followed all protocols, including checking staff immunity levels, monitoring for symptoms and a deep-clean of the premises.

Some staff were in isolation until their immunisation records were checked by the Ministry of Health, but all those currently at work had been cleared, he said.

“Our team are being absolutely vigilant in terms of monitoring for any symptoms and there has been no sickness reported amongst staff. We would never want to put a further risk on our team, customers and wider community.”

The infected individual was double vaccinated and unknowingly had the virus, he said.

“The cafe has had a thorough deep clean as per Ministry of Health guidelines, and we are open, and still a safe place for our community and are hoping that we continue to get the support of our valued customers, as this has come at a very tricky time for us in the midst of the Bridge to Better roadworks.

“We encourage people to check locations of interest as these will no doubt list other locations, as there must be undetected spread within the community.”

The cafe was also among thousands of businesses and homes that lost power because of extreme weather this morning, but it had now been restored.

The disease is highly contagious and can cause serious and potentially long-term health problems.

Simes has warned the public to be vigilant for symptoms of measles including a cough, runny nose, high fever and red, sore eyes.