Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Locations of interest in measles outbreak named

RNZ
3 mins to read

Health officials have identified locations in Nelson where people may have been exposed to measles. Photo / Getty Images

Health officials have identified locations in Nelson where people may have been exposed to measles. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Health officials have named a Nelson cafe, public toilet and supermarket as locations where people may have been exposed to measles over a three-day period.

Cases including in children have been confirmed recently in Manawatū, in Nelson and Auckland.

Health NZ public health medicine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save