Owners of Local Talent Taverna, Matt Hawkes and Sophie Evans, have been in operation for just five months. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Tai Tokerau has been pinned firmly on the foodie map now that seven restaurants have been named in Cuisines Good Food Guide 2023/24 of more than 250 destinations across the country.

In the Bay of Islands, the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel has been named alongside Hōne’s Garden, Terra, Sage at Paroa Bay Winery and Omata Estate Vineyard and Kitchen. Further south, Māha in Kerikeri and new kids on the block in Whangārei, Local Talent Taverna, have made the grade.

Owners of Local Talent Taverna, Matt Hawkes and Sophie Evans, are “super stoked” at being named among the region’s best spots to eat just five months after opening the doors.

“The regions are often forgotten, so just to be acknowledged and included in it was massive,” said Evans.

The news on Monday came off the back of the Taverna’s busiest week ever. The spot has quickly become a hallmark destination for both residents and visitors.

Local Talent Taverna in Whangārei boasts a beachy diner vibe. Photo / Tania Whyte

Evans believes the Taverna brings something new to Whangārei. The restaurant boasts a light-filled space with beachy tones and a retro diner feel, with a range of Mediterranean food.

“It’s a more casual affair but we also didn’t want to serve pub food, we wanted it to be a little bit more elevated than that.”

Evans said it was always the couple’s dream to create a place that had socialising at the heart of it.

“We have delicious food and of course, we have delicious drinks because that’s expected and by doing that, I feel like we’ve created something that caters to a large group of people.

“On a normal workday, you might have a couple of guys in their work boots pulling a jug and playing a game of pool, while we have an 80-year-old couple having soup and a cup of tea, and then some people having a glass of wine, and then a full family.”

Further north, five restaurants were listed in the Bay of Islands, a testament to the talent and passion of foodies in the area.

Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay Winery - a 10-minute drive from historic Russell - has already gained a name for itself in Northland.

The spot received three titles at the Northland Hospitality Awards earlier this year.

“We’re really happy, we’ve been pushing hard to try and get our name out there and produce the best experience that we can,” head chef at Sage and executive chef for the Lindis Group Daniel Fraser said.

Daniel Fraser is head chef at Sage Restaurant and executive chef for the Lindis Group. Photo / The Lindis Group

“At Sage, we try and champion Northland produce. We’re about getting the idea that Northland is an amazing food producer out there.”

Fraser described the restaurant as offering modern contemporary New Zealand cuisine, that’s “well cooked without being pretentious”.

Northland produce is at the heart of Sage's menu. Photo / The Lindis Group

Fraser was previously head chef at the Duke of Marlborough.

He believes a major drawcard for visitors is the view at Paroa Bay, something the restaurant also takes much inspiration from.

“It’s beautiful scenery where the land meets the sea,” he said.

Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay boasts magnificent views, just a 10-minute drive from Russell in the Bay of Islands. Photo / The Lindis Group

Fraser said to gain a hat at the Cuisine Awards, announced in August, would be an additional plus, but it’s “not the be-all and end-all”.

“We just want a successful business and to cook good for people,” he said.

According to Cuisine, those selected for the list of 250 were done so through a 40-strong Cuisine Good Food judging panel including critics, chefs, hospitality industry professionals, and food writers.

The carefully-crafted list will be further whittled down on August 7, to 18 category winners announced at SkyCity Auckland, including the prestigious Cuisine Chef of the Year and American Express Restaurant of the Year.

This year will also include a new addition, ’Cuisine Destinations’.

“Cuisine Destinations will throw a spotlight on those experiences that you wouldn’t want to miss: it might be showcasing some of the best kaimoana in town; the place for popping the big question over bubbles and snacks; or a spot that makes all of your sourdough pizza dreams come true,” editor Kelli Brett said.

Perhaps the most exciting possibility for restauranteurs will be the announcement of the hat allocations for 2023, the “Michelin Star” of New Zealand. They will showcase the best dining experiences in the country.











