Local Focus: William Hataraka on Candidate Camera

First-time candidate discusses why he decided to run in the Māori ward.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for William Hataraka's views on poverty, housing, at-risk groups and what to do with green spaces. And our less important quickfire questions.

The effects of poverty in Rotorua need to be addressed, says Rotorua Māori ward candidate William Hataraka.

"We need to put more emphasis and help behind those that are helping out already by providing food, shelter and accommodation for people in need."

Hataraka's main reason for standing is to give people a voice. He said the biggest at-risk groups in Rotorua were the very old and very young, who were struggling with the demands for housing.

The NZ First supporter says more houses need to be built and while many won't like the idea of reserves being sold off for housing, it gives the city some options to build.

"It gives places to build houses, yeah."

And when it comes to his favourite meal, Hataraka enjoys the classic mince on toast combo but says he likes to splash out on a T-bone steak, egg and chips.