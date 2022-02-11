The Tauranga Titans are exponents of medieval armoured combat.

Medieval armoured combat may look like a game but it is a serious sport that draws on elements of mixed martial arts, wrestling and swordplay.

For members of the Tauranga Titans the goal is to represent New Zealand in tournaments around the world.

"We fight in New Zealand until we get to the qualifiers for the New Zealand team and then maybe we go overseas if it's not cancelled because of Covid," team captain Daryen Berben said.

Current female champion Maddie Knibbs has been involved in the sport for six years and said, thanks to the heavy armour, there aren't as many injuries as one might expect.

"Once you're in that helmet you're safe, you're behind bars and they're protecting you," she said.

"When you hit someone and you know you're hitting them as hard as you can, it's this feeling that you want to do it again."

Berben has seen a few broken noses and fingers but nothing too bad.

"People definitely get bruises because you're getting hit with a blunt piece of steel but other than that there's nothing too serious."

Veteran Charlie Tapsell has competed worldwide with the New Zealand team.

"I played rugby for years and did quite a few tournaments, Sevens tournaments, that sort of thing and I've seen people carried away in an ambulance but we don't really have that many injuries," he said.

"At the world championships in 2014 in Croatia we had 120 hospital treatments.

"At the same time there was a BMX championship going on and I believe they overflowed three hospitals to the point where they had to shut their event down."

Despite the sport being male-dominated, the team's only female fighter isn't fazed.

"To start with it was like, 'Ah they're going to kill me'," Knibbs said.

"But once I got my armour and knew it was strong enough, I realised they couldn't really hurt me.

"I was like, 'This is actually okay, I'm going to hit them back'."

Many of the participants make their own armour and weapons.

Berben has a metalwork background.

"I've always been hammering things out and making things into funny shapes," he said.

"I couldn't afford to buy a whole bunch of stuff so I started making my own gear and now I make things for other people."

Knibbs said the best armour and weapons are made in Russia but there are challenges getting items shipped.

"With Covid the postage has gotten a lot harder and all the prices have gone up," she said.

"Russia and Ukraine are currently in a bit of a conflict and Russia can't currently export weapons - there's some rule about it and unfortunately that involves swords."

Participants have to be over 18 to compete but Knibbs said the club is always looking for new recruits.

"Everybody is welcome at training. Come along when you're old enough and we'll chuck you in armour and let you have a go."

You can find out more about the Tauranga Titans on its Facebook page.