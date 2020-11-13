Local Focus: The couple that ditched their car for their bikes

In this Local Focus video meet Hastings couple Larry and Bonnie Burch, who love cycling.

They've pedalled their way from Melbourne to Darwin, Istanbul to London, and Hastings to Napier for breakfast.

So it seemed a logical step when they decided to say goodbye to their car, for good.

"It's for the environment, it's for our health," Bonnie said.

"it's just wonderful to get on and cycle, that's how we both feel."

A chance meeting with keen cyclist and Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst resulted in the couple sharing their ideas with the Hastings District Council's Active Transport Group.

"We need to make public transport available and user-friendly," Bonnie said.

"We need to provide more cycle paths and networks.

"My vision is that we ban all cars from the central business district. We have got to improve public transport – we have to. We use public transport - it's not great, it's not user friendly."

The couple has now been car free for a decade. And they wouldn't have it any other way.

Made with funding from