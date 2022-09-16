Local Focus: Scott Phillips on Candidate Camera

Meet Scott Phillips, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Scott Phillips' views on the district's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Whanganui District Council candidate, Scott Phillips' number one priority is to make sure the council "listen to what people say".

He is concerned about the conversations he's been having with residents regarding the Velodrome who say their opposition to the project has ignored.

"Whanganui is never going to have a Forsyth Barr stadium, we've just got to accept our limitations. We can't compete with Dunedin to bring Ed Sheeran here."

Phillips notes Cambridge already has an indoor velodrome used for international cycling events.

"My idea would be to rip up the boards, and build a skate park for the kids."

Philips recommends a "sensible long term focus on waste minimisation" and better storm water infrastructure to cope with flooding events.

"If everyone in Whanganui bought an EV tomorrow, it wouldn't stop it flooding. So that shouldn't be our focus."

Regarding the even more contentious issue of 'best band of all time', Phillips was the only council candidate who knew the correct answer to the greatest band of all time.

"It's obviously SLAYER!"