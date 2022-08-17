Local Focus: Sally Crown on Candidate Camera

Sally Crown discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected.

Sally Crown is eager to continue serving her community in Napier City Council's Nelson Park Ward, citing the region's water and economic growth at the forefront of her agenda.

Concerned with the environment, climate change and social wellbeing, Crown says the at-risk groups in Napier include people in social housing, those battling both socially and financially and local business owners.

"Our regional economic development agency is a good start," Crown said.

The future of local government is "a tāonga for the community", and Crown encourages everyone to get out and vote.

"Making sure that we're strong in our advocacy for people so that they can continue to know a voice that is close to them, rather than based in Wellington, I think is really important."

Watch the full Local Focus interview to find out where Crown sits on the region's biggest issues, and some fairly silly quickfire questions too.