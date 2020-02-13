Local Focus: Running away with the Gypsies is a thing

Whanganui's Sue Thorby trades the office for the road. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It's the stuff childhood stories are made of - running away with the gypsies. But for some, even in New Zealand, it's a reality.

For Sue Thorby it wasn't exactly running away but, trading in her job as Student Success Manager at Whanganui UCOL to hit the road with the travelling gypsy fair.

Months before Thorby had visited the fair with her grandson and liked the vibe. Then she

saw an advertisement for a job as the Fair's music manager. She went for it.

"I think a lot of people were surprised," Thorby said. "But I think a lot of people knew I was quite free-spirited. So in some ways it was a surprise and in some ways it wasn't a surprise."

As music manager, Thorby is responsible for the "sound" of the fair and with music starting at 9am and finishing at 5pm, it's a big job. As well as being the DJ, Sue performs three or four hours of live music, and runs scheduled shows and encourages audience participation.