Local Focus: Ronda Chrystal on Candidate Camera

Ronda Chrystal discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected

Ronda Chrystal discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Rhonda Chrystal's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Napier City Council incumbent Ronda Chrystal says she is passionate about Napier and hopes to be re-elected as Taradale Ward to protect the future of her children in the region.

Should she be re-elected, her priorities include regional water networks, return of the War Memorial, social housing and care for the elderly.

"I like being a part of the community and that's how I see myself; as their voice."

Chrystal runs a tourism business and is a former marine biologist. She says she uses her skills in the hopes of improving the city's vibrancy, safety and sustainability.

Concerned with climate change, Chrystal supports coastal protection, moving housing to the hills and active transport modes in the city.

And when asked what she thought would be a good crime to be arrested for, suggested drunk and disorderly.

Chrystal urges everyone to get out and vote, particularly the youth in hopes they will stay in the region.