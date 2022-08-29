Local Focus: Ron Mark on Candidate Camera

Ron Mark discusses plans for Carterton if he is elected mayor in the upcoming elections

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Ron Mark's views on the region's biggest issues, and our dreaded important quickfire questions

New Zealand's ex-Defence Minister Ron Mark is strongly opposed to the way Carterton District Council has been operating over the past six years. He says that's why he is running for mayor.

"We're being subjected, as ratepayers, to some pretty poor governance decisions, from pretty sub-standard scrutiny of management," Mark said.

"Time to get back in the saddle and clean it up."

Ron Mark served as Carterton Mayor from 2010 to 2014. Today, he wants to prioritise "getting leadership and respect back at the council table".

"I want to focus on infrastructure, I want all of the vanity projects in the rubbish bin," he said.

Not shy in his opinions, Mark is concerned with sustainability, public despondency towards local government, Three Waters reforms and much more.

Plus he's an Aquarius.