Local Focus: Rhonda Tibble on Candidate Camera

Hear why Rhonda Tibble wants to become Gisborne's mayor.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Rhonda Tibble's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions.

Rhonda Tibble is running for Gisborne District Council mayor and also in the Tairāwhiti Māori Ward.

If elected, her number one priority will be housing and housing infrastructure.

"When people aren't happily domiciled or homed, which means their basic needs aren't met, and if we as a city don't care enough to enable that, then we really aren't about having a thriving community, if we can let almost half city suffer that way," Tibble said.

Tibble believes a dedicated council needs to be willing to do the work, do deep reading, and be across all the issues.



"At the same time have the heart, the mind, and the ears of the communities they represent," she said.

She says her "hidden talent" is being an intuitive wairua practitioner.

"I'm a healer and can shift space."