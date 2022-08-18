Local Focus: Reynold Macpherson on Candidate Camera

Reynold Macpherson talks about his hopes, dreams and policies if he is chosen to be Rotorua Mayor.

Reynold Macpherson talks about his hopes, dreams and policies if he is chosen to be Rotorua Mayor.

Local Focus today starts a new series profiling candidates standing in this year's local body elections. Today we speak to Rotorua mayoralty candidate Reynold Macpherson.

Reynold Macpherson is one of several contenders for mayor of Rotorua Lakes Council, with the seat being vacated by long-term mayor, Steve Chadwick.

Macpherson is no stranger to Rotorua voters having run at previous local body elections.

This time, his policies are again focused on debt reduction and accountability, and he's concerned that climate change policies will affect farmers.

"The IPCC report came out and suggested the three big areas for intervention. One of them would be to change people's diets, to move away from meat and dairy. We'd counsel the Government to move cautiously on that."

Housing is also a big issue with Macpherson saying up to 15,000 homeless people coming to Rotorua for emergency housing.

"Lord knows where we're going to house them all.

"Will they go home? When will they go home? We have no end plan for this."

He says the influx of people will have a "savage effect on the economy".

On a lighter note, Macpherson was happy to admit that he prefers classical music, most wants to travel to the US and Canada, and that he drives a BMW 5 X that "it's an antique, a bit like myself".

Watch the full Local Focus interview to hear Macpherson's other views on what's best for Rotorua.