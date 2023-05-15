Every Thursday evening at Carterton’s A&P Showgrounds, locals of all ages pay five dollars to cruise the smooth, wooden floor of the sports stadium, on skates.

The skating club was born after Verity Turner and Chris Robertson discovered there was nowhere to indulge their roller skating passion in Wairarapa.

“We started with a group of maybe five or 10 kids in September last year,” said Turner.

“We didn’t have any skates to lend out to people at that time - we said just bring your own skates and have a go,” added Robertson.

For novice skaters just getting started, Robertson said there’s one important tip: “It’s really all about balance.

“Why do the kids like it? It’s kind of a free-for-all where they can do whatever they like. It’s a little bit risky, you might come a cropper, that sort of thing.”

For skaters wanting to roll with more gymnastic flair, a resident coach is at hand.

Aspen Fell is one of the top three competitive skaters in New Zealand and is looking to compete in the upcoming World Skating Championships.

When Aspen isn’t winning trophies, she’s sharing her skills with the next generation.

“Teaching youngsters how to fall is very important because if they aren’t used to falling, they’ll be scared,” she said.

“They’ll develop a fear about it. So they practice at the wall first before doing anything new, so that they’re able to feel comfortable before rolling around and trying it.”

To improve her own skills, Aspen travels every day from her home near Martinborough to Upper Hutt’s skating rink. Her coach is three-time world roller skating medallist, Sarah-Jane Jones.

“Aspen’s drive definitely comes from inside”, Sarah-Jane explained. “The dedication, the sacrifices, the commitment - all of those things that you need to achieve your goals, she’s definitely going to go far. I can see her name in lights.”

Aspen first started skating as a teenager after a back injury, something which came with its own challenges.

“Mum saw an advert in the newspaper and it said learn to skate in Whanganui. At first I felt very out of place because I was a 13-year-old amongst five and seven year olds. But that did not stop me.

“It was a very scary feeling being on skates the first two times because I kept falling over, so my hopes and dreams are to show skaters that you can do literally anything.”

In the 1950s Carterton boasted its own skating rink, with its opening attended by over 1000 eager people. Aspen is hoping to revive those glory days.

“I would love to have a team, hopefully next year, that can go to competitions.

“Artistic roller skating is definitely becoming way more popular. It’s very much like gymnastics and dance and cheerleading. it’s definitely having a revival.”

If you fancy having a go, just turn up on a Thursday and have a roll. There’s even a lolly at the end.