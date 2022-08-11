Local Focus: Rawinia Parata on Candidate Camera

Meet Rawinia Parata, candidate for Gisborne District Council.

Ruatoria mother of three Rawinia Parata, of Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu descent, is passionate about equality for all when it comes to health, housing, roading and the ability to access services.

Rawinia believes the council needs a fresh perspective and fresh energy pushing new issues, and that she is the right person to do it.

She is running for one of the five Māori ward seats.

"I really believe in representation, and having Māori wards now offers us that opportunity for Māori to sit at the table and represent the issues that deeply affect Māori."

See all Rawinia Parata's answers in this Local Focus video.