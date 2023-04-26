Local Focus: Pickleball popularity peaks in Gisborne

Pickleball Gisborne goes from a handful of players to over 150 members.

The pickleball phenomenon has taken off in Gisborne after what started as a small group of people playing in October 2021, has now turned into 150 members - with up to 70 turning up to any one session.

“It’s the fastest-growing game in the world. We liken it to modern-day padder tennis. A take on tennis, table tennis, and badminton,” said Pickleball president Shelley Duncan.

Founded in 1965, pickleball was created in the US by neighbours Joel Pritchard and Barney McCallum. Pritchard’s wife Joan said she named the game pickleball because it reminded her of pickle boat, where a rowing crew is made up of thrown-together members.

Due to the rapid growth of the sport in the region, the Pickleball Gisborne club needs its own venue, as it’s outgrowing the current venues which are Gisborne Girls’ High School, Ilminster Intermediate, and Badminton Eastland.

“The sports growing so big we need a home. That’s our goal. But we also need a million dollars, that’s not happening today. So we’re grateful to all those places that allow us to be part of their community,” Duncan said.

Duncan who was a competitive tennis player, took a bit of convincing to get involved.

“I had a friend who invited me along, played for the first time, and absolutely loved it,” she said.

“It’s good for a variety of people. You can play whether you are older or right down to young. It’s easy to learn.”

On Saturday the club held a “Paddle Battle” fundraising event which raised $3000 for cyclone relief. The tournament was won by Te Aorangi Harrington and Sally Bishop.

Cathy Walker makes the volley at the "Paddle Battle" fundraising event held on Saturday to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard.

This Friday, Pickleball Gisborne has 14 members traveling to Auckland to compete in their first competition.

The Mixed Super Doubles 2023 will be held in Albany with 200 entrants. For more information on the sport check out the Pickleball Gisborne Facebook page.



