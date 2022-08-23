Local Focus: Pat Handcock on Candidate Camera

Palmerston North’s former police area commander wants a second term.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Handcock's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Major projects like the civic and cultural precinct, integrated transport initiative and issues around housing are the big issues for Palmerston North City Council candidate Pat Handcock.

"We'll have to be very pro-active in the coming years in terms of managing both our budget and our borrowing to make sure we can actually progress the things we've got going on around the city," he said.

Handcock, who would go with the Labour Party if he was to run for government, said he doesn't hold a "pre-determined position" on Three Waters but said the city needs to be open-minded about the changes.

The former police area commander also said crime was an issue in the city.