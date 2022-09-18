Local Focus: Nick Chater on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Chater's views on using reserves for housing, climate change, public transport, infrastructure, and our less important quickfire questions.

Nick Chater currently sits on the Rotorua Lakes Community Board, but is turning his attention to Rotorua's general ward in the upcoming election.

The effects of climate change and equity are the issues he hopes to address if elected.

"Our water systems can't cope when there's a major event, so infrastructure needs to be really planned and looked at," he said.

"Equity is around how we engage with whānau. Stop putting them out there as these 'problem-people' and actually engage and create solutions."

On co-governance for council, Chater "100 per cent" backs it and is in favour of Māori wards.

When asked about Three Waters, Chater said he was currently against it, but "there are avenues for improved water solutions".

And when it comes to emergency housing, Chater said it wasn't right to put everyone "into one area" and that is "furthering the issue".

Chater describes himself as a Green and Labour Party supporter, loves old-school punk rock and craft beer.

"I don't drink much but I do love a good beer."

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.

