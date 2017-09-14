Local Focus: Mood on the streets - Pirongia Golf Club

Pirongia Golfers leaning to the right. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

With just a week to go before polling day, Local Focus went to the Pirongia Golf Club in the Taranaki-King Country Electorate to ask golfers, if they were to vote today, which party would get their party vote, and why.

Not surprisingly, being older rural men, the Pirongia golfers favoured National, often saying there are too many promises being made by both parties.

Across the Taranaki-King Country electorate there are five advanced polling booths where people can vote early. For people who aren't enrolled, it's not too late as they can enrol when making an advanced vote.

