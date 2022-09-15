Local Focus: Maxine Boag on Candidate Camera

Hear why Maxine Boag is seeking her sixth term on the Napier District Council

Hear why Maxine Boag is seeking her sixth term on the Napier District Council

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Maxine Boag's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions

Born and bred in Hastings, Maxine Boag is seeking her sixth term on the Napier City Council representing the Nelson Park Ward.

"I really like the work and I think that I do it well, and I think I can make a difference," Boag said.

If re-elected she would like to push for a night shelter for the homeless.

"The homeless are the most vulnerable members of our community and I hate the idea of them having to sleep out," she said.

Boag is an avid e-cyclist and in her previous term, she chaired the people and places standing committee, the community services grants committee, and held the Housing portfolio.

"I just love to see people in their own homes feeling secure, feeling part of a community and not paying exorbitant rents."

She is pro-vaccine and helped out at vaccination clinics during the height of the pandemic.