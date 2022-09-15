Local Focus: Marijke Warmenhoven on Candidate Camera

Meet Tairāwhiti Māori ward candidate Marijke Warmenhoven

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Marijke Warmenhoven's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions

Marijke Warmenhoven is running for the Tairāwhiti Māori ward and believes she has plenty to offer, with her volunteer work and experience as a campaign manager for te Pāti Māori in 2005.

"I have already given so much in a voluntary capacity to my community, iwi, hapū, whānau, and marae," she said.

If elected she will be bringing a strong rural community and environmental voice to the council table.

Warmenhoven is half dutch and half Māori, and says she comes from the coloniser and the colonised.

"So it puts me in a good position to effect good change for both sides," she said.

Her favourite food is kaimoana, she describes herself as dynamic, and her favourite genre of music is hip-hop and funk.