Local Focus: Kirsten Wise on Candidate Camera

Kirsten Wise discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected Mayor

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kirsten Wise's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise is concerned with the region's lack of social housing, disruption to water network upgrades and community interactions with the council.

Having served two terms as a councillor and her third as Mayor, Wise hoped to be re-elected as Mayor of Napier City Council to continue work on the region's Long Term Plan.

NCC has budgeted $404 million across Napier's water networks, boasting new reservoirs, treatment plants and pipes.

Wise, who admitted she would go with the National Party if she ran for government, said Three Waters "would be a huge backward step". She said the planned investment was only a third of that budgeted by Napier City Council.

"I'm an accountant in my other life and I've looked at the numbers, I've looked at them hard, and I have some serious concerns around the base assumptions and data that has been used for their modelling," Wise said.

"I will continue to advocate and actually fight against it in our community because I think it's really important that we retain local ownership and retain that local voice."