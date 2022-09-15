Local Focus: Karen Barker on Candidate Camera

First time candidate Karen Barker explains why she’s running for a rural seat.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Barker's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Fenton St's homelessness problem is the major issue for rural ward candidate Karen Barker.

"This has created a negative dynamic in the community and is contributing to crime," she said.

Barker said the city needs to solve the issue because it's affecting the tourism industry and economy.

Co-governance has "a part to play in relationships such as the Te Arawa agreement and other ones the council has already formed", said Barker, who is in favour of co-governance "in certain situations".

Barker said Three Waters was "unworkable" and unless something "markedly changes in the structure of the reforms" she can't support them as they are.



Housing the homeless in the city's motels was not "a good use of resources", Barker said, and it wasn't good for "society as a whole".