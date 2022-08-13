Local Focus: James Barron on Candidate Camera

Meet James Barron, who is running for Whanganui District Council.

James Barron says cats are "sadly" more of a threat to biodiversity than humans, but he does have strong words regarding the human impact on our water supply.

"Whanganui is actually ahead of the game and this Three Waters Entities bill, as we are seeing at the moment, is actually deeply disrespectful to Te Awa Tupua."

Barron admits to frequent explorations of Whanganui, and he is keen to see the community's diversity reflected in governance.

"[Councils] benefit from diversity. It benefits from different ideas at the table, different experiences at the table."

See all of James Barron's answers in this Local Focus video.