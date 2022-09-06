Local Focus: Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot on Candidate Camera

Meet Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot, running for Mayor of Palmerston North.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kikhounga-Ngot's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Hussein Kikhounga-Ngot is running for Mayor of Palmerston North. Kikhounga-Ngot is focused on what he says are three big issues - housing, traffic and safety.

"When I first arrived in New Zealand, I forgot my phone on the bus stop. Overnight I went back and I found my phone. Can't you see? 17 years ago in Palmy, but now, no."

Hussein Kikhounga-Ngot believes "you cannot treat the disease on top, but you find the root of the situation" to find a solution to crime in Palmerston North.

And he says his favourite music is jazz and blues.