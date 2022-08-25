Gregory Mawson discusses plans for Napier City Council should he be re-elected.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Mawson's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions in which he admits to being arrested once and saying he would prefer to be arrested for "doing something with a car".

Napier City Council's Gregory Mawson is standing once more for Nelson Park Ward, claiming he has "definitely unfinished business".

"I'm running for council because there's a huge cry for normal people, and dare I say it, I'm probably about as normal as they get".

Formerly an award-winning bodybuilder and part-time personal trainer, and now Napier City Council's Positive Ageing and Diversity and Accessibility portfolio-holder, Mawson says he loves helping people.

Should he be re-elected, he says he'll continue to champion disability needs through council.

Mawson is also concerned about New Zealand's current nursing crisis, bearing first witness to his wife's struggles on the job.

He says if he could wave a magic wand, he would grant the region a new hospital, more staff and a leak-free water network.