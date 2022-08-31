Local Focus: Gregg Brown on Candidate Camera

Pig & Whistle owner Gregg Brown on why he decided to run for council.

"We've gone a long way backwards since 2019," said Pig & Whistle pub owner Gregg Brown when asked why he decided to run in Rotorua's general ward election.

"I think the issue is around homeless – specifically on Fenton St," he said, saying other motels should be used rather than those on Fenton St.

Brown, who said he would be with the National Party if running for government, said Rotorua doesn't have the "infrastructure or resources" to take in homeless people from outside of town.

Brown said he was for co-governance but against Three Waters.

When asked how to address the demand for housing, Brown said the council has been caught on the back foot and must find ways to catch up with population growth.

And when asked his favourite restaurant in Rotorua he admitted being "a bit biased" in favour of the Pig and Whistle.