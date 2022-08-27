Local Focus: Greg Lang on Candidate Camera

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang discusses plans for the region if he is re-elected Mayor

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang discusses plans for the region if he is re-elected Mayor

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Greg Lang's views on Carterton's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang is running for Local Government once again, although he'd never planned to be where he is today.

He's had involvement with the region since 1996, having founded the Heart of Arts Gallery and community meeting places, which led him to first stand for mayor.

Lang wants one governance structure for the Wairarapa region, and hopes his re-election might provide a solution "so the Wairarapa can govern itself in a way that is good for the future of the Wairarapa" by facilitating conversations with iwi, hapū, community, businesses and local government.

"I really want to see people be able to express who they are, where they've come from and what they can aspire to be, and the more that I can do to be able to enable that, the better," he said.

Lang believes in the importance of the Greater Wellington region working closely together.

"We can always have a circular economy to support ourselves, so what's good for Wellington is good for Wairarapa, and vice versa."