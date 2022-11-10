Gisborne wahine dress up to bring awareness to mental health.

Frocks on Friday is the brainchild of Gisborne local Jo McLean, with the aim of encouraging wāhine to wear a dress every Friday and get people thinking about mental health.

"When you are wearing your frock on Friday people will ask you why are you dressed up,

why are you doing this? It's a conversation starter about mental health," she said.

McLean created the Facebook group Frocks on Friday where she invited wāhine to wear a frock or something special every Friday from November to December.

"If you can't wear a frock because of your job then just wear something that makes you feel fabulous, just something that makes you feel a part of what we are trying to achieve," she said.

The idea was well received and in less than a week the Facebook group had grown to 400 members. The group now has more than 700 members and continues to grow daily.

"It's about empowering women, having fun, being there for each other, and not saving things like our pretty dresses for special occasions," McLean said.

"Every day when we're alive is a special occasion."

All proceeds raised during the three months will be donated to Gisborne charity Hear4U.

"I know many of us have lost loved ones to suicide. And this was just one way that I could do something to also help Hear4U," McLean said.

McLean became involved with Hear4U through the gym she attends, Primal Fitness, where she met Hear4U director Krissy Mackintosh. Hear4U advocates for men's mental health, well-being, and suicide prevention.

Mackintosh said there is a big need in the community to support the wāhine and families of the men who use their services, and initiatives like Frocks on Friday does just that.

"Because we are locally based, I feel very passionate about all funds that are donated to Hear4U going back into the community of Tairāwhiti," Mackintosh said.

The first gathering of Frocks on Friday was a success. Dozens of Gisborne women met for a photo and shared lunch at the Rose Gardens.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz was also there, sporting a beautiful green dress.

"What a wonderful way to bring girlfriends together," she said.



"Everyone from different walks of life, different jobs, different backgrounds to support mental health, not only for wāhine, but also for our men."

Those who couldn't make it to the Rose Gardens posted photos wearing their frocks, and wāhine from other cities also joined the cause.

• To find out how you can get involved or to donate, go to Frocks on Friday Facebook