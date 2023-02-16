Wade Mannell will help clean up to repay the kindness and generosity.

When Cyclone Gabrielle arrived, 58-year-old Wade Mannell, his partner and dog were staying at the Haumoana freedom campsite next to the coast.

“The water started coming in, the waves came up and the debris. The council told us to move.”

They quickly went to Clive and stayed in the BP petrol station carpark for the night.

On Wednesday, they travelled to Hastings Sport Centre where they finally got some warm food.

Mannell was grateful for the help they got. “There’s plenty of food here and toilets and showers.

“The volunteers here are really awesome people, they’re helping everybody out as best they can.”

Staying in the carpark for two days, Mannell saw many donations from the public being dropped at Hastings Sport Centre.

“People are bringing in food, clothing, bedding.”

If the weather permits, Mannell and his partner will go back to the campsite to help with the cleanup.

“We’ll go and help clean up and make it safe for the other campers to come back, just to repay the kindness and generosity we’ve received here.”