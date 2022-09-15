Local Focus: Daniel Thompson on Candidate Camera

Daniel Thompson is running for council to preserve the "Gizzy paradise" he loves and cares about.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Daniel Thompson's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Daniel Thompson considers himself a genuine and kind person, and jovially calls himself the king of Gizzy. However, he is very serious about preserving the Gisborne he loves.

As a fourth-generation Gisbornite, Thompson is running for council to create a Gizzy he thinks his children will want to live in.

"I want to be part of the process to create the Gizzy I love and protect our paradise."

With six years of experience working in council, Thompson has also worked in a variety of occupations including Police, building, and mentoring youth.

"Mentoring troubled youth was probably the most rewarding job I have ever done."

On a personal note, Thompson reveals an hilarious and honest assessment of his special secret skill, "scoring sheilas!"