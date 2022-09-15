Local Focus: Daniel Thompson on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Daniel Thompson's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.
Daniel Thompson considers himself a genuine and kind person, and jovially calls himself the king of Gizzy. However, he is very serious about preserving the Gisborne he loves.
As a fourth-generation Gisbornite, Thompson is running for council to create a Gizzy he thinks his children will want to live in.
"I want to be part of the process to create the Gizzy I love and protect our paradise."
With six years of experience working in council, Thompson has also worked in a variety of occupations including Police, building, and mentoring youth.
"Mentoring troubled youth was probably the most rewarding job I have ever done."
On a personal note, Thompson reveals an hilarious and honest assessment of his special secret skill, "scoring sheilas!"