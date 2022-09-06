Local Focus: Dan Jackson on Candidate Camera

Meet Dan Jackson, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Jackson's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Dan Jackson's family has been in Whanganui for "at least" 7 generations, and he wants to "see Whanganui get ahead".

Jackson says his number one priority is finding an alternative to the Three Waters reform programme, and would prefer to lobby central government for "funding to improve our system, rather than have them snatch the whole system from us".

"I think they could have done it a thousand different ways, and engaged the public in a better manner."

Jackson is driven to create a future for his children in Whanganui by encouraging "industry and manufacturing" and "more jobs, better healthcare, all that sort of stuff".

And he's a true Game of Thrones fan, being the only candidate so far to note that Brienne of Tarth has already beaten Sandor Clegane.