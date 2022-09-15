Local Focus: Cerise Packer on Candidate Camera

Meet Cerise Packer, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Cerise Packer's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Having lived in Sydney for 20 years, Whanganui District Council candidate Cerise Packer is unimpressed with the state of public transport in Whanganui, arguing flexibility is the key to improving the existing system.

"I just don't think we've got it right, I think we need to change and we're not changing fast enough. This idea of the big buses doesn't work."

Packer is concerned about minimising the community's carbon footprint and preserving our environment by thinking outside the box.

"There's a whole story about where we buy our products, where we buy them from, what country we buy them from.

"It's not just about what we do in Whanganui that causes climate change." she said.

On popular culture, Packer is clearly a Game of Thrones fan. She was quick to confirm it was indeed Brienne of Tarth who conquered her rival Sandor Clegane, but struggled to choose who would prevail in a battle between the two great wizards Dumbledore and Gandalf.