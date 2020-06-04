Local Focus: Business successes star in video series

Youth Employment Success, also known as YES, is a digital platform developed by Dunedin company, Firebrand for the Ministry of Social Development, that's now been adopted by the Whanganui and Rangitīkei youth employment initiative, 100% Sweet.

The Whanganui version, released this week, stars a number of local businesses in a series of videos about businesses who have committed to supporting and employing young people. In the videos they speak frankly about why.

"It's being open minded enough to learn from youth and grow from what they have to offer," said interior designer, Rachel Brandon. "But also be able to teach them different skills."

YES highlights employment and work experience opportunities for youth, and also for businesses that can benefit from young people's special knowledge. The videos aim to bridge the gap between employers and youth.

"We've got to understand that perhaps the new generation are looking for challenges," company director Hayden Loader said. "They've had an entirely different education system, society is probably completely different."