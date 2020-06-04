Advertisement
Local Focus: Business successes star in video series

Georgie Ormond
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
100% Sweet launches youth employment initiative. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Youth Employment Success, also known as YES, is a digital platform developed by Dunedin company, Firebrand for the Ministry of Social Development, that's now been adopted by the Whanganui and Rangitīkei youth employment initiative, 100% Sweet.

The Whanganui version, released this week, stars a number of local businesses in a series of videos about businesses who have committed to supporting and employing young people. In the videos they speak frankly about why.

"It's being open minded enough to learn from youth and grow from what they have to offer," said interior designer, Rachel Brandon. "But also be able to teach them different skills."

YES highlights employment and work experience opportunities for youth, and also for businesses that can benefit from young people's special knowledge. The videos aim to bridge the gap between employers and youth.

"We've got to understand that perhaps the new generation are looking for challenges," company director Hayden Loader said. "They've had an entirely different education system, society is probably completely different."

Bronson Tumai, a young employee at Loaders, agrees.

"As long as you are willing to put in the time and effort into where you want to go, then opportunities present themselves," he said.

Ten videos will be uploaded daily over the next two weeks. 100% Sweet would like to grow the platform and the initiative, offering free video production to businesses in Whanganui and Rangitīkei. To find out more contact sweetwhanganui@gmail.com.

