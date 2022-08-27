Local Focus: Annette Brosnan on Candidate Camera

Onekawa/Tamatea incumbent Annette Brosnan discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected

Napier City Council incumbent Annette Brosnan says she values environmental sustainability above all else.

Having grown up as the daughter of a Department of Conservation worker, Brosnan's portfolio and background in environmental regulation gives her a passion for environmental projects for the city.

"Climate change is so poignant for Napier," she said.

"75 per cent of our stormwater or the rain, needs to be pumped, and it's pumped into one of our local estuaries, so we're really conscious of the effects of climate change on Napier."

Should Brosnan be re-elected, her top priorities on council will include the ecological development of Ahuriri Regional Park and rebuilding the library.

In 2013, Brosnan was elected onto Napier City Council as the youngest woman to serve her community and is running for her fourth term as Onekawa/Tamatea ward representative.

When asked which party she would go with if she was running for government she said "some obscure party like TOP or Conservative or something like that."